Columbia County’s 14th annual golf tournament benefits at-risk youth
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to join Sheriff Clay Whittle to help support a local non-profit.
The 14th annual Columbia County Golf Tournament benefits the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes, Incorporated.
The tournament is on Oct. 23 at Bartram Trail Golf Club at 1 p.m.
You can purchase tickets for a chance to win a 2019 refurbished E-Z-GO TXT gas Golf Cart.
All of the proceeds will go towards the organization.
Tickets are $25. To purchase, call (762) 333-4430. You do not need to be present to win.
