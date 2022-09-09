Columbia County’s 14th annual golf tournament benefits at-risk youth

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to join Sheriff Clay Whittle to help support a local non-profit.

The 14th annual Columbia County Golf Tournament benefits the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes, Incorporated.

The tournament is on Oct. 23 at Bartram Trail Golf Club at 1 p.m.

You can purchase tickets for a chance to win a 2019 refurbished E-Z-GO TXT gas Golf Cart.

All of the proceeds will go towards the organization.

Tickets are $25. To purchase, call (762) 333-4430. You do not need to be present to win.

14th Annual Columbia County Charity Golf Tournament (WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.