Columbia Co. Chamber hosts 11th annual State of the Community address

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County leaders met to discuss the county’s accomplishments and future developments.

Residents had a chance to hear from key leaders about accomplishments and future possibilities for one of the fastest-growing counties in the southeast.

“We’re continuing to add industry, business, people are seeing what Columbia County has to offer and want to be a part of this community,” said County Manager Scott Johnson.

Johnson says the growth in Columbia County is exceptional. He compares the county from 1950, starting with 9,525 people, to 2020, with more than 156,000.

It’s grown by more than 1,500 percent in the last 72 years.

“Already in 2022, we’re over 164,000 people in Columbia County,” he said.

He says Columbia County is the third fastest growing county in the state and the 45th fastest growing in the nation. But, with growth comes families and kids.

Columbia County School District Superintendent Dr. Steven Flynt said: “A lot of growth in that area, so we are making sure we are getting those classrooms started so we can get students inside the building.”

With nearly 30,000 kids enrolled this school year, the district added 56 classrooms in 2022. They also are building Westmont Elementary and North Columbia Elementary to be open in 2024 and 2025 to handle that growth.

