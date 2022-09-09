Augusta woman arrested after allegedly striking 2 victims with car

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old Augusta woman has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during crime after she allegedly struck two men with her vehicle.

On Sept. 6, Rita Miller was arrested and booked with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 5, deputies were called to the 2900 block of Panhandle Circle in reference to an aggravated assault incident involving a vehicle.

Upon arrival, deputies found the first victim in an “unknown manner” on the ground.

They also found Miller unresponsive on the ground bleeding from her face, according to the report.

The second victim was found sitting on a bench next to Miller.

The second victim told deputies that he tried to leave his home on Panhandle when Miller attempted to hit him with her vehicle. He said he ran into the roadway and was struck with a “glancing hit.”

According to the report, the first victim told the second victim to come to his home away from Miller. This is allegedly when Miller struck the second victim again in a “glancing manner” and ran over the neighbor with her vehicle, crashing into a parked Chevrolet 1500, according to the report.

The second victim told deputies that before he left his residence, and Miller tried to run him over; she stabbed him in his hand at his home.

The report states deputies observed the knife in the bedroom of his residence.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.