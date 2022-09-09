Aiken’s Makin’ first day is a huge success

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of Aiken’s biggest festivals all year just wrapped up for Friday.

Aiken’s Makin’ is a chance for families to have some fun and vendors to bring in big business.

We know more people will be right back there in the morning, but here’s what we have seen for Friday’s crowds.

Day one of Aiken’s Makin’ is wrapping up. Vendors tell us today has been a good day, especially since the weather held out.

The turnout looked to be around 25,000 people, but vendors aren’t the only ones bringing in a profit today.

We spoke with Mac Poplin, owner of What’s Cookin’ downtown, and he says this event is huge for his family business. They depend on it every year and the profit they receive allows them to update their equipment to serve more people.

Friday alone they brought in $4,800. Friday isn’t even their busiest day.

“Saturday morning breakfast shift for Aiken’s Makin’, that’s always our busiest shift of the year and I tell people that and we prepared and we’re ready for it. We’re excited. We’ve got plenty of food ready and ready to feed the people,” said Mac Poplin.

Even though things are wrapping up, if you missed it, all vendors will be there Saturday again at 9 a.m., but you may want to include rain gear in your wardrobe. This event is rain or shine.

