Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

5-year-old girl donates blood to save brother with sickle cell anemia

A 5-year-old girl is donating blood to save her brother
A 5-year-old girl is donating blood to save her brother(Halimat Odedina)
By Crystal Bui
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 6-year-old boy named Adedunmade Odedina loves reading maps, watching traffic patterns and learning about the weather forecast. Adedunmade wasn’t going to let his sickle cell diagnosis get to him.

But the disease can be deadly. It affects the shape of red blood cells, which can cause pain and damage to the body’s organs.

“You have to go to the emergency room when you have this pain crisis,” said Halimat Odedina, Adedunmade’s mom.

Halimat said she and her husband had a conversation with their five-year-old daughter, Aderire. They found out from doctors she’s a match for her brother’s bone marrow transplant, which is the only cure for her son’s disease.

The little girl decided she would help her big brother and give him blood.

“She was not scared because she really loves her brother,” said Halimat.

Aderire was unfazed by the whole procedure - which took more than four hours.

“Even though I was telling her not to go to school today, maybe she is experiencing some aches, she said, ‘No,’ she just wants to go back to school,” said Halimat.

Aderire’s brother is in the hospital now receiving the bone marrow transplant. He’s expected to be just fine.

“I let her know, you’re doing something really big for your brother,” said Halimat.

Adedunmade will remain in the hospital for another 4-6 weeks, and after that he’s able to go home and play with his sister again.

If you would like to help, their GoFundMe page has more information.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Wilson III
Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County
Kenyon Booz
Augusta teacher accused of growing magic mushrooms, plus other crimes
Stefanie Jones
‘Mommy gone’: New details on wandering tot, dozing babysitter
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on during a visit to officially open the new building...
Here and abroad, many mourn 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II
Deputies respond to reports of shots fired at an Augusta apartment complex.
1 injured in Murphy Road apartments shooting

Latest News

Local literacy groups awarded grants to help narrow learning gap
Right now, there isn't a universal treatment, but when most patients battling the disease have...
American Red Cross in need of Black blood donors to support sickle cell disease patients
Congressman Jim Clyburn and Reta Jo Lewis from Export-Import Bank met with businesses on...
Federal agency provides support for South Carolina small businesses
Columbia County manager- Scott Johnson
Columbia Co. Chamber hosts 11th annual State of the Community address