Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniels Law

Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.(Pexels)
By Freeman Stoddard and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 1-day-old baby was safely surrendered in South Carolina Sunday under Daniels Law, according to the Department of Social Services.

Officials said the baby was accepted at Prisma Health Memorial Hospital where DSS took custody of the child.

According to DSS, the baby was born Sept. 3 and only weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces. He is currently receiving medical care.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on Tuesday, October 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Greenville County Family Court.

Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.

They also reiterated that Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option for people to surrender babies up to 60 days old. Anyone interested in learning more about the Safe Haven Act, also known as Daniel’s Law, can visit DSS’ website.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Wilson III
Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County
Kenyon Booz
Augusta teacher accused of growing magic mushrooms, plus other crimes
Stefanie Jones
‘Mommy gone’: New details on wandering tot, dozing babysitter
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on during a visit to officially open the new building...
Here and abroad, many mourn 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II
Deputies respond to reports of shots fired at an Augusta apartment complex.
1 injured in Murphy Road apartments shooting

Latest News

A man holds a newspaper with a front page of Queen Elizabeth II as he stands outside the gates...
What’s next as UK mourns, King Charles III starts reign
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Board puts abortion rights question on Michigan fall ballot
Dustin Beechner is charged with child abuse resulting in death.
Man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
The IAEA team observes the damage caused by shelling on the roof of the special building at...
IAEA: Ukraine power plant needs safe zone to avoid disaster
FILE - Fall foliage provides a colorful backdrop as a bicyclist rides across the Swinging...
Spotty fall colors likely in New England amid drought