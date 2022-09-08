U.S. Postal Service hiring locally to meet higher demands

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. But in recent years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands have set it back.

Now it needs help more than ever.

Toward that end, it’s got a local job fair planned Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the North Augusta post office 1450 Georgia Ave. That one comes on the heels of one held Friday in Aiken.

Officials will be there to share information about the positions and answer any questions. Applications are only accepted online, so click here to apply.

In March 2021, the agency launched its 10-year plan, “Delivering for America.” This plan is focused on building a more stable workforce ultimately to better serve the community and its growing needs.

Stephan Slaughter, postmaster of Charleston, says there have been some changes over the years as parcel volumes have increased drastically. The agency is working to adjust now to ensure customers get their packages in a timely manner.

As part of the 10-year plan, Slaughter says there will be investments in different areas of the enterprise. These range from the package processing network to upgrading retail lobby spaces and investing in people through scheduling, culture and career paths.

Slaughter worked his way up to becoming the postmaster of Charleston, but he started off as an entry-level employee. As the hiring sessions begin, Slaughter encourages everyone to give them a chance.

“The postal service awarded me a lot of opportunity, a lot of job security and subsequently allowed me to progress to the point where I am now the postmaster of Charleston. So, if I can do it, I encourage everyone to do it,” Slaughter says.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.