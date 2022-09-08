Submit Photos/Videos
Abrams coming to Augusta as Ga. governor’s race heats up

Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are stepping up their efforts, with Abrams making an appearance in Augusta.

She hasn’t yet announced the exact location, but Abrams will be in town for a “One Georgia” rally at 4 p.m. Earlier this week, Abrams held “One Georgia” events in Valdosta, Waycross and Eatonton.

The candidates are also bringing in some big names.

On Friday, Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro Atlanta with former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.

Also on Friday, Abrams was participating in a conversation with radio host and TV personality Charlamagne tha God, along with rapper 21 Savage, and attorney Francys Johnson. The conversation, according to Abrams’ campaign, will be focused on Black men in Georgia, along with the candidate’s plans to create jobs, fully fund education, restore free technical college and address Georgia’s affordable housing crisis.

On Saturday, Kemp and his family will tailgate with UGA college Republicans in Athens prior to UGA’s home football opener.

Kemp and Abrams are competing in what is arguably the nation’s most watched gubernatorial race. They faced each other in 2018 in a contest to succeed outgoing Gov. Nathan Deal, who was constitutionally prohibited from seeking a third term.

Kemp narrowly defeated Abrams by only a few thousand votes, a defeat Abrams has yet to acknowledge.

Abrams is again seeking to become the nation’s first African American female governor, but has been trailing Kemp most of the summer in many polls.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

