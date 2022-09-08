Submit Photos/Videos
‘Thomas and Friends’ introduces first autistic character

Bruno is the show's first character with autism.
Bruno is the show's first character with autism.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) - The children’s TV show “Thomas and Friends: All Engines Go” is introducing its first autistic character.

His name is Bruno, and Mattel describes him as a “joyful, pun-making brake car.”

Bruno will be voiced by 10-year-old Chuck Smith in the U.S. and 9-year-old Elliot Garcia in the U.K. Both are voice actors with autism.

More than 2% of adults in the U.S. have autism, according to a 2017 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 26th season of “Thomas and Friends” starts later this month.

