Queen Elizabeth II’s health: What we know right now

Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle.

Buckingham Palace says her doctors have expressed concern for her health. The Queen’s family is rushing to be by her side at her castle in the Scottish highlands.

STATEMENT FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE

At 7.30 a.m. ET Thursday, Buckingham Palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

FAMILY BY HER SIDE

The queen’s family is gathering around her.

The heir to the throne, Prince Charles, and the Duchess of Cornwall (Camilla), have travelled to Balmoral, according to Clarence House. The couple have been staying nearby.

All four of the Queen’s children are either on their way or are already at Balmoral. The Duke of York (Prince Andrew), and the Earl and Countess of Wessex (Prince Edward and Sophie) are on their way to Balmoral, according to the UK Press Association. Princess Anne was already at Balmoral.

Prince William is traveling to Balmoral, Kensington Palace confirmed to NBC News. The Duchess of Cambridge (Kate) has remained in Windsor because Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their first full day at their new school, Kensington Palace told the UK Press Association.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be traveling to Scotland, a spokesperson for the couple said. The couple are visiting Europe this week and had been due to attend a charity event in London on Thursday evening.

RECENT FOCUS ON QUEEN’S HEALTH

Wednesday: The Queen pulled out of a virtual Privy Council meeting.

From a Buckingham Palace spokesperson to NBC News: “After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest. This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged.” The Privy Council is a formal body, mainly made up of senior politicians, which advises the Queen.

Tuesday: Outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson and his successor Liz Truss visited the Queen at Balmoral for the handover of power after it was decided the Queen would not travel to London, as she had hoped to do. The historic audience was the first time she did not carried out the duty at Buckingham Palace. The photo of the Queen meeting Prime Minister Liz Truss is the most recent image of the Queen. Truss is the 15th prime minister of her reign.

Sept. 3: The Queen misses the Braemar Gathering, a Highland Games event popular with the monarch.

Aug. 8: The Queen’s traditional welcome to Balmoral Castle by a guard of honour was held in private inside the grounds.

Since July 21: The Queen has been on vacation on her Scottish estate. Her traditional annual stay at Balmoral Castle – after a break at Craigowan Lodge on the estate in July – usually stretches through August and September and into October.

July 15: The Queen’s last public engagement was on July 15, when she officially opened a new hospice, Thames Hospice, in Maidenhead, England, accompanied by her daughter Princess Anne.

Platinum Jubilee celebrations: The Queen only traveled to Buckingham Palace twice, first for her Trooping the Colour balcony appearance and then for a finale after the pageant.

October 2021: The Queen was last admitted to hospital.

KEY FACTS ABOUT THE QUEEN

Queen Elizabeth II is 96 years old.

Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne in 1952. She was 25 years-old.

The Queen became the longest reigning monarch in British history in 2015, surpassing the reign of her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria.

The Queen become the second-longest serving sovereign monarch in history in 2022, second only to Louis XIV of France (who became king at the age of four).

The Queen’s reign has seen 15 prime ministers, from Sir Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.

There have been 14 U.S. presidents during the Queen’s reign, and, with the exception of President Lyndon B Johnson (1963-9), she has met each one.

HER LEGACY

Since assuming the throne after the death of her father on Feb. 6, 1952, Elizabeth has been a symbol of stability as Britain negotiated the end of empire, the dawn of the information age and the mass migration that transformed the country into a multicultural society.

That steadfastness was seen Tuesday when she oversaw the handover of power from Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Truss in a series of carefully choreographed events steeped in the traditions of Britain’s 1,000-year-old monarchy.

Throughout her tenure, the queen has also built a bond with the people of Great Britain through a seemingly endless series of public appearances as she opened libraries, dedicated hospitals and bestowed honors on deserving citizens.

“I have no knowledge of precisely her health condition, but I get the feeling, somehow, we might be being prepared for something,” Deborah Langton, 67, a semi-retired translator, said outside Buckingham Palace. “And if that is, you know, the end, then that’s going to be very sad, I think, for a lot of people.”

Elizabeth, who famously dedicated her “whole life” to the service of Britain and the Commonwealth on her 21st birthday, has ruled out the idea of abdicating. As recently as Wednesday she issued a statement after the killing of at least 10 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, saying: “I mourn with all Canadians at this tragic time.”

But the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April of last year reminded the country that the reign of the only monarch most people in Britain have ever known was finite. During a funeral that was limited to just 30 mourners because of pandemic restrictions, the queen was forced to sit alone, hidden behind a black face mask, as she contemplated the loss of the man who had been at her side for more than 70 years.

That truth was the subtext of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations as newspapers, TV news shows and the walls of the palace were filled with images of Elizabeth as she evolved from a glamorous young queen in crown and diamonds to a kind of global grandmother known for her omnipresent handbag and love of horses and corgis.

