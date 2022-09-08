Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Motion to sever granted in Mallory Beach lawsuit

Crews are searching for 19-year-old Mallory Beach.
Crews are searching for 19-year-old Mallory Beach.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach has a trial date at least for part of the case.

A Hampton County judge granted a motion to let the lawsuit move forward separately for one defendant.

It’s called a motion to sever and was filed by the Parker’s Corporation.

And again, this motion separates Parker’s from the other defendants in this civil case.

The group is one of a nearly a dozen defendants in the wrongful death suit filed by the Beach Family.

That lawsuit was filed earlier this year seeking damages for the 2019 crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory.

It alleges Paul Murdaugh son of of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was driving his parents’ boat drunk when it crashed into a bridge in Archer’s Creek.

The lawsuit alleged that a store clerk at a Parker’s location sold alcohol to two of the underage teens on the night of the crash.

The family is also seeking damages from Murdaugh. Wednesday’s decision also sets a trial date for the Parker’s part of the lawsuit.

That’s slated to start in just over a month on Oct. 10.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a fatal shooting on Sept. 7, 2022, in McDuffie County.
Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County
Regency Mall
Regency Mall revival project expected to cost $200 million
Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
1 injured by broken glass in shootout at Discount Food Store
A man walks past a Cineworld cinema in Leicester Square, London, on Oct. 5, 2020. Cineworld...
Cineworld, owner of Regal Cinemas, is filing for bankruptcy

Latest News

Deputies respond to reports of shots fired at an Augusta apartment complex.
1 injured in Murphy Road apartments shooting
Lamontra Medlock, 49.
Man wanted for allegedly stealing thousands from step-grandfather
Elderly woman befriends young man who she says saved her life
Elderly woman befriends young man who she says saved her life
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office received this image of the man who allegedly stole a...
Deputies tracking gunman who robbed Orangeburg hotel clerk
Burke County jail
Burke County sheriff breaks down needed repairs for detention center