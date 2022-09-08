Submit Photos/Videos
‘Mommy gone’: New details on wandering tot, dozing babysitter

Stefanie Jones
Stefanie Jones(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released report details how a driver found a 3-year-old wandering the streets and all a deputy could get from the boy was, “Mommy gone,” before his babysitter was finally found and arrested.

The incident happened Tuesday in the area of Palmetto Drive and Colonial Road in Martinez, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy writes that around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, a driver was traveling north on Palmetto Drive. As she approached the intersection of Palmetto and Colonial Road, she saw a little boy wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and no shoes running east on Colonial Road without an adult.

CRIME | Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County

The driver looked around to make sure the child was with someone. When she did not see anyone, she approached the child and put him in her vehicle and took the child back to her home.

As soon as she got the child to her residence, her husband called 911.

“While attempting to communicate with the child all I could make out was the child saying ‘Mommy gone,’” the deputy wrote in a report. “I then called for EMS to respond to medically evaluate the child, I also called for on-call DFACS to respond as well.”

While waiting with the child and the woman who found him, emergency medical crews arrived, evaluated the child, and cleared him medically.

Shortly after medical crews left, child welfare workers arrived.

Deputies drove through the neighborhood looking for where the child might live. They found a home in the 300 block of Deerwood Court with its front door slightly open.

Deputies found Stefanie Jones at the residence.

Deputies found Stefanie Jones at the residence.

She stated that she was the missing child’s babysitter and had been staying at the residence since Aug. 6 while the mother is out of town for work.

A deputy wrote that Jones stated she had been asleep from working the night before and was unaware the child had left the home.

Jones was taken to the Columbia County Correctional Center, where she was booked on a charge of deprivation of a minor, according to authorities.

She’s since been released on a $1,100 bond.

The child was released to a family member, a deputy write in the report.

