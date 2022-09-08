Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man wanted for allegedly stealing thousands from step-grandfather

Lamontra Medlock, 49.
Lamontra Medlock, 49.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are seeking the public’s help locating a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his step-grandfather.

Lamontra Medlock, 49 is wanted for theft by deception-felony and exploitation of the elderly and disabled, which occurred in Richmond County.

On July 19, around 1:42 p.m., deputies reposed to the Wells Fargo on the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road in reference to fraud.

According to a report, the banker told investigators a customer had money stolen from his checking account.

MORE | Augustan accused of growing psychedelic mushrooms, other counts

The victim, who was also on the scene, said from July 2 to July 26, his step-grandson Medlock cashed checks totaling $42,600. The victim stated Medlock wrote the checks to himself and forged the victim’s signature.

The victim also stated between March 30 and July 26, the victim cashed checks to pay the balance of his credit card. According to the report, Medlock was using the card without the victim’s knowledge. The total from this incident was $6,821.13.

According to the report, the victim stated between Jan. 31 and June 17, Medlock made several phone payments and paid the balance on the victim’s credit card. The total from the phone payments was $26,372.25, according to the report.

Investigators say the banker was able to provide copies of the checks and five months from the victim’s bank statement. The report also states the signature did not match the signature on the victim’s driver’s license.

MORE | 2 suspects sought after Augusta kidnapping incident

The victim told investigators he would likely pursue civil litigation rather than criminal charges against Medlock.

Deputies describe him as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing around 225 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning this suspect, contact Investigator Jesse Hammonds at (706) 821-1456 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080. All callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a fatal shooting on Sept. 7, 2022, in McDuffie County.
Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County
Regency Mall
Regency Mall revival project expected to cost $200 million
Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
1 injured by broken glass in shootout at Discount Food Store
A man walks past a Cineworld cinema in Leicester Square, London, on Oct. 5, 2020. Cineworld...
Cineworld, owner of Regal Cinemas, is filing for bankruptcy

Latest News

Deputies respond to reports of shots fired at an Augusta apartment complex.
1 injured in Murphy Road apartments shooting
Burke County jail
Burke County sheriff breaks down needed repairs for detention center
Burke County sheriff breaks down needed repairs for detention center
Burke County sheriff breaks down needed repairs for detention center
Augusta University police hold active shooter training presentation