Man wanted for allegedly stealing thousands from step-grandfather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are seeking the public’s help locating a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his step-grandfather.

Lamontra Medlock, 49 is wanted for theft by deception-felony and exploitation of the elderly and disabled, which occurred in Richmond County.

On July 19, around 1:42 p.m., deputies reposed to the Wells Fargo on the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road in reference to fraud.

According to a report, the banker told investigators a customer had money stolen from his checking account.

The victim, who was also on the scene, said from July 2 to July 26, his step-grandson Medlock cashed checks totaling $42,600. The victim stated Medlock wrote the checks to himself and forged the victim’s signature.

The victim also stated between March 30 and July 26, the victim cashed checks to pay the balance of his credit card. According to the report, Medlock was using the card without the victim’s knowledge. The total from this incident was $6,821.13.

According to the report, the victim stated between Jan. 31 and June 17, Medlock made several phone payments and paid the balance on the victim’s credit card. The total from the phone payments was $26,372.25, according to the report.

Investigators say the banker was able to provide copies of the checks and five months from the victim’s bank statement. The report also states the signature did not match the signature on the victim’s driver’s license.

The victim told investigators he would likely pursue civil litigation rather than criminal charges against Medlock.

Deputies describe him as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing around 225 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning this suspect, contact Investigator Jesse Hammonds at (706) 821-1456 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080. All callers can remain anonymous.

