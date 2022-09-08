Submit Photos/Videos
Have you seen this missing Columbia County teen?

Kenneth Dunn.
Kenneth Dunn.(Source: The Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing runaway teen.

17-year-old Kenneth Dunn was last seen in a yellow shirt, black pants, and was carrying a black bookbag.

Deputies were out looking in the area of Parkway and Old Evans Road on Thursday searing for Dunn.

If you have seen the teen or know where he might be, you can call the sheriff’s office at 706-541-2800 or call 9-1-1.

