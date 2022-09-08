Grants going to local programs to boost literacy
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina and Georgia nonprofits, libraries and schools – including three in the CSRA – are getting grants to help narrow the gap between learners and programs.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded the funds as part of a larger $3 million grant program across the country to help provide books and technology to youth education programs.
Local recipients include:
- Senior Citizens Council of Greater Augusta, $3,000
- Hillview Baptist Church-Hillview Christian Academy in Graniteville, $3,000
- Denmark-Olar Elementary School, $3,000
Applications for the 2023 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants open in January 2023.
