Ga. officials to send mail to voters who may have moved

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Voters throughout Georgia may be receiving official election mail as part of what Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office is calling a comprehensive effort to improve the accuracy of Georgia’s voter rolls.

About 208,000 active voters may have moved within Georgia, according to data from the state Department of Driver Services.

In June, the office identified these voters through driver records. Recipients will receive a notice asking them to respond by confirming their current address. Individuals who do not respond will not be affected.

“Georgians move every day, and the last thing on their mind is updating their voter registration,” Raffensperger said. “We want to help make sure there’s no surprises when election day comes around.”

The mailer encourages voters to visit My Voter Page to ensure the accuracy of their information by providing a link and a QR code. All Georgia voters are encouraged to visit MVP to check their registration status, voting locations and absentee voting information.

