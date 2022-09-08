Submit Photos/Videos
Food bank to give away fresh produce at drive-up event

A local organization is working to connect fresh produce to families in need.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Thursday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive.

During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles.

MORE | Salvation Army Center of Hope sees spike in food insecurity

Food distributed may include produce items such as corn, cucumbers, potatoes and carrots.

Arrive in a vehicle with the trunk empty.

Golden Harvest Food Bank and its more than 300 partner agencies have continued to provide fresh produce for community members throughout the year, and the produce distribution comes as rising costs of food are putting families in tough situations. Data from Feeding America shows 1 in 8 people in Golden Harvest’s 25-county service area are food-insecure.

