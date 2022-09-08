Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies tracking gunman who robbed Orangeburg hotel clerk

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office received this image of the man who allegedly stole a...
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office received this image of the man who allegedly stole a hotel employee's backpack on Aug. 31. The employee told deputies when she tried to stop him from taking her backpack, he flashed a handgun.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released a still from surveillance footage showing a man they are trying to identify in an armed robbery.

Deputies responded on Aug. 31 to a Citadel Road hotel where a robbery was reported. The hotel’s clerk told deputies that just after 2 a.m., a man wearing all black entered the lobby and eventually walked behind the customer counter.

Deputies say the man picked up the clerk’s backpack that contained personal items of the employee, including debit and credit cards and a firearm.

When the clerk protested, the man showed her a handgun, the report states.

“We’ve been given photos of the suspect in this hotel’s parking lot,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If anyone has any information on him, please call us.”

Anyone who recognizes him or has information on the incident is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

