Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will stay mostly cloudy with lows dropping to near 70 this morning.

Rain chances look to increase again today and Friday as the front stalls over the region. Morning lows Thursday will be near 70. Afternoon highs will be cooler in the mid-80s thanks to clouds and higher rain chances. Scattered showers and storms are expected mainly in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 5-10 mph.

The Weather Prediction Center currently has the CSRA under a 15% slight risk for flash flooding Friday. Scattered to widespread downpours are likely during the day which could trigger a few flood alerts. Heavy rain will be possible early Friday morning. Rain chances will linger throughout the day into Friday night and could impact high school football so make sure to keep it here for the latest. Highs on Friday will be cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Widespread rain continues this weekend as a cut-off upper low combines with the stalled front over the region. A low flood risk will continue Saturday and Sunday. Downpours combined with saturated soils could cause some minor flooding issues. Highs this weekend will remain below normal in the low to mid 80s. It won’t be an all day washout either day, but there is a high chance of you seeing rain at some point during the day with dry weather mixed in between.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics. Danielle is a Category 1 hurricane, but will not impact the U.S. mainland. Earl formed late this past Friday night just north of the Lesser Antilles. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center keeps Earl out at sea and calls for it to also strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane in the next 48-72 hours.

