Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of the CSRA looks dry for the rest of the afternoon into early tonight. A stalled front south of the region will begin to lift north into the CSRA late tonight into Friday. This will bring the chance for showers late tonight into early Friday. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s by early Friday. Winds will be light out of the northeast less than 10 mph.

It's not looking like a complete washout but decent rain chances each day through the weekend. (WRDW)

The Weather Prediction Center currently has the CSRA under a 15% slight risk for flash flooding Friday. This is thanks to a cut-off upper low that will meander around the southeast bringing a wet pattern. Scattered downpours are likely during the day which could trigger a isolated flood alerts. It’s not looking like an all day washout so don’t cancel all your outdoor plans. Highs on Friday will be cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s. Rain could impact some high school football games, but we will likely be able to get all the games in with dry weather mixed in. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 5-10 mph.

A low flood risk will continue Saturday and Sunday. Downpours combined with saturated soils could cause some minor flooding issues. Highs this weekend will remain below normal in the low to mid 80s. It won’t be an all day washout either day, but there is a high chance of you seeing rain at some point during the day with dry weather mixed in between. Don’t cancel all your outdoor plans. Check the First Alert Weather App before heading outside to see what radar looks like and if it’s dry then carry on with outdoor plans. Winds will be out of the southeast between 3-8 mph.

Scattered storms are possible Monday and Tuesday as another cold front moves through the region. This front will clear the CSRA by Wednesday and drop humidity across the region. This will allow morning lows to get into the mid and possibly low 60s by Wednesday and Thursday morning next week. Keep it here for updates.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics. Danielle is a Category 1 hurricane, but will not impact the U.S. mainland. Earl formed late this past Friday night just north of the Lesser Antilles. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center keeps Earl out at sea and calls for it to also strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane in the next 48-72 hours.

