Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

CUTE: Viral sensation ‘The Corn Kid’ visits the Corn Palace

Over the weekend, TikTok's "The Corn Kid" accepted an invite to South Dakota’s Corn Palace, a major tourist attraction in the state. (Source: KSFY)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Gray News) – “The Corn Kid” became so popular on TikTok that he now has a day named after him.

Tariq, a 7-year-old boy known as “The Corn Kid,” became a viral sensation for clips in which he enthusiastically declared his love of corn.

Over the weekend, he accepted an invitation to South Dakota’s Corn Palace, a major tourist attraction in the state.

Tariq, a 7-year-old boy known as “The Corn Kid,” visited South Dakota’s Corn Palace over the...
Tariq, a 7-year-old boy known as “The Corn Kid,” visited South Dakota’s Corn Palace over the weekend.(Twitter/@govkristinoem via CNN Newsource)

During the visit with his family, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive proclamation to make Tariq the state’s “corn-bassador.”

Officials also declared Sept. 3 to be “Corn Kid Day” in the city of Mitchell, where the Corn Palace is located.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Wilson III
Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County
Regency Mall
Regency Mall revival project expected to cost $200 million
Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
A man walks past a Cineworld cinema in Leicester Square, London, on Oct. 5, 2020. Cineworld...
Cineworld, owner of Regal Cinemas, is filing for bankruptcy
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
1 injured by broken glass in shootout at Discount Food Store

Latest News

iphone
What the Tech: How to make your old iPhone like new
What the Tech: How to make your old iPhone like new
What the Tech: How to make your old iPhone like new
Rule of 72
Rule of 72 helps you project your investment’s value over time
Rule of 72
FILE - CNN anchor Bernard Shaw poses in his office at CNN's Washington bureau on Feb. 15, 2001....
Bernard Shaw, CNN’s 1st chief anchor, dies at 82