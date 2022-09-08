Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County deputies looking for runaway teenager

By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies were in the area of Riverwatch Parkway and Old Evans Road on Thursday morning looking for a runaway 17-year-old male.

They supplied a photo of him but no name. He was last seen in a yellow shirt and black pants with a black bookbag.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 706-541-2800 or 911.

