Busted: Officers seize $11.9 million in meth at US-Mexico border
DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities say they have made their largest methamphetamine bust at a Texas port of entry.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports field operations officers in Del Rio seized meth valued at $11.9 million within a tractor-trailer on Monday.
According to the CBP, the drug bust was the largest methamphetamine seizure in port history.
The seizure occurred at the Del Rio International Bridge when a CBP officer stopped a 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers and referred it for a secondary inspection.
Authorities said they discovered 320 packages containing 1,337 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment. The narcotics were estimated to have a street value of $11.9 million.
Agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations said they are continuing the investigation.
Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.