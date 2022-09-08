Augusta native chosen for Berlin Special Olympics 2023

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta native is heading to Berlin next summer to compete in the Special Olympics.

Raven Allen was chosen to represent Team Georgia.

This will be her first time out of the country, but she’s up for the adventure.

She’s super excited.

She’s paddled around Augusta for the last three years. But next year, she’ll paddle on the biggest stage.

“This opportunity is big for me. I am proud that I have been nominated for it,” she said.

Marsha Keating coaches Allen with the Augusta Stars.

“I’m delighted. It’s just…. ecstatic. Raven to me is family,” she said.

She’s enjoyed watching her grow over the years.

“It’s taking a lot of work. Raven is out here doing exercises every single day,” said Keating.

Allen spends hours every week practicing in her kayak.

In November, she’ll head to San Antonio to get more training before going to The World Games. Keating is so happy for her.

“To see this, it’s like seeing my own daughter do it, and I’m just so proud of her,” said Keating.

Allen said: “I really appreciate her, she encourages me a lot. She don’t let me give up easily.”

She is grateful to have people like Keating supporting her as she gets ready to take on the world.

“I’m a little nervous but I’m excited at the same time,” she said.

