Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta native chosen for Berlin Special Olympics 2023

By Will Volk
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta native is heading to Berlin next summer to compete in the Special Olympics.

Raven Allen was chosen to represent Team Georgia.

This will be her first time out of the country, but she’s up for the adventure.

She’s super excited.

She’s paddled around Augusta for the last three years. But next year, she’ll paddle on the biggest stage.

New Aiken County golf course ‘The Chalkmine’ opens

“This opportunity is big for me. I am proud that I have been nominated for it,” she said.

Marsha Keating coaches Allen with the Augusta Stars.

“I’m delighted. It’s just…. ecstatic. Raven to me is family,” she said.

She’s enjoyed watching her grow over the years.

“It’s taking a lot of work. Raven is out here doing exercises every single day,” said Keating.

Allen spends hours every week practicing in her kayak.

MORE | Elderly woman befriends young man who she says saved her life

In November, she’ll head to San Antonio to get more training before going to The World Games. Keating is so happy for her.

“To see this, it’s like seeing my own daughter do it, and I’m just so proud of her,” said Keating.

Allen said: “I really appreciate her, she encourages me a lot. She don’t let me give up easily.”

She is grateful to have people like Keating supporting her as she gets ready to take on the world.

“I’m a little nervous but I’m excited at the same time,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Wilson III
Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County
Regency Mall
Regency Mall revival project expected to cost $200 million
Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
A man walks past a Cineworld cinema in Leicester Square, London, on Oct. 5, 2020. Cineworld...
Cineworld, owner of Regal Cinemas, is filing for bankruptcy
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
1 injured by broken glass in shootout at Discount Food Store

Latest News

Born in 2009, Cameron loves watching and talking about all sports, especially when a Georgia...
Grant Me Hope | ‘When you have a dream, just stick with it,’ youth says
Georgia voting stickers
Ga. officials to send mail to voters who may have moved
Augusta native chosen for Berlin Special Olympics 2023
Augusta native chosen for Berlin Special Olympics 2023
iphone
What the Tech: How to make your old iPhone like new