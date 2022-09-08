Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken's Makin' will go on rain or shine, city leaders say

By Hallie Turner
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s like another holiday in Aiken, except with Aiken’s Makin’, it’s double the fun with the festival picking up Friday and Saturday.

Showers are trying to mess things up, but the city and vendors say they’ve waited all year for this moment.

For vendors like KD Soap Works, each time they get ready for a craft event, they have to prepare their products six months in advance to account for inventory, wrapping products for weather conditions, and unexpected delays.

Annual Aiken's Makin turns 46 this year!

Karen Raine-Paynter showed us how she’s prepared.

“A couple more overstock bins that we can restock where we need to restock,” she said.

President and CEO of Aiken Chamber of Commerce David Jameson says this arts and crafts show is one of the town’s biggest events.

“We bring in 30,000 people here. It’s Aiken folks, it’s their family and friends that have been here before. It’s people that travel to come to Aiken’s Makin’,” he said.

The festival features artists and crafters from all over the southeast.

“It’s jewelry, it’s wooden toys, it’s clothing, it’s candles,” he said.

The event is selective; not just any vendor can come.

“Most of these have applied for years and years and are good enough, that they get invited back,” he said.

Raine-Paynter said: “The event is completely juried. So, you have to have pictures of you making it, have to have pictures of your product.”

The weather is set to cause some issues but since Raine-Paynter and her husband RD have been coming back for seven years, she knows how to prepare for the worst.

RD said: “My first outdoor event, we got flooded out because we weren’t expecting rain. So, we learned real quickly. We went to plastic cover totes to start with.”

The chamber says the show will continue.

Jameson said: “Aiken’s Makin’ is rain or shine.”

