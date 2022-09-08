1 injured in Murphy Road apartments shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in front of an Augusta apartment complex.

Richmond County deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the 1900 block of Murphy Road.

Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot at least one time. We’re told the victim was taken to the hospital listed in critical condition.

The investigation is still active and there is no suspect information available at this time.

We will provide updates as we learn more about the incident.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.