What the Tech: Program helps families pay for internet

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the price of everything seeming to go higher, the federal government is offering an extension of benefits for millions of families to stay connected.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is a long-term replacement for the Broadband Benefits Program that went into effect as a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That program assisted to make sure Americans who were suddenly working from home or children doing school remotely had high-speed broadband internet for that work. The Broadband Benefit expired at the end of 2021.

The Affordable Connectivity Program provides families and individuals a discount of up to $30 a month toward the cost of home internet. It isn’t a check, but most internet providers will discount the monthly bill.

For those eligible and living on Tribal lands, the discount is $75 per month.

The Affordable Connectivity Program also offers each eligible household a one-time $100 discount toward purchasing a desktop or laptop computer or a tablet such as an iPad.

So who qualifies? Millions of people.

If anyone in your home received a Pell Grant, free or reduced school lunches, Medicaid, SSI, or any other government assistance programs they are eligible for the discounts.

Additionally, a household qualifies if the total household income is 200% or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

For example, a family of four is eligible if the total household income is $111,000 a year or less.

The same family in Hawaii qualifies if its income is less than 127,000 a year. You can see if you qualify by going to the Affordable Connectivity website.

About 48 million families qualify for this program, but most have not applied.

