South Carolina survivor speaks out for abortion law exceptions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Committee met in August to hear feedback to consider exceptions for abortion like rape and incest.

Just as many thought the rules may loosen, the S.C. Committee voted Tuesday to remove those exceptions.

We met with one South Carolina woman who is pleading for this exception to be put back in place. Her testimony stopped everyone in the room.

South Carolina has one of the strictest abortion bills in the country, and lawmakers are looking to make it even stricter.

After a lot of debate, the House agreed to allow exceptions for women to get an abortion in cases of rape or incest before 12 weeks.

But Tuesday, the Senate medical subcommittee took that exception out. We spoke to a mother and grandmother who shared her story of survival in August with senators.

Fran Coyle is a mother, now grandmother, and retired educator of 34 years.

Coyle’s full testimony:

“It’s a day I’ll never forget,” she said.

What started out as a 12-year-old trying to earn extra money babysitting to buy Christmas gifts ended in an abortion clinic.

“The father returned from work early with his best friend. They locked the children outside and proceeded to take turns raping me. They told me it was a right of passage in becoming a woman. I could remember hearing my father banging on the front door because I was late for dinner,” she said.

“I remember screaming and crying for my mother during the abortion,” said Coyle.

The same senators speechless after her testimony voted to strip out the exceptions for rape and incest from the abortion bill.

“I couldn’t, I could not believe it. I don’t know where the pressure for them to do that came from,” she said.

She says the fight is not over.

“We just all need to continue to speak out. Call our senators, call our representatives,” she said.

She says as difficult as it was to share her story, if others don’t speak up, then a change can’t be made. She urges everyone to call their senators and representatives.

Visit, Senate Medical Affairs Committee for the full video. Click Aug.17 at 9 a.m.

