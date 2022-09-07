Submit Photos/Videos
Rockstar Cheer closing gym ‘indefinitely’ amid lawsuits

Rockstar Cheer gym in Greenville, SC
Rockstar Cheer gym in Greenville, SC(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The wife of the founder of Rockstar Cheer announced the cheerleading and dance gym is closing its doors “indefinitely” as the organization faces both state and federal lawsuits.

Kathy Foster released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Last night I announced that Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance is closing its doors indefinitely. Although this was a difficult decision, I believe it is the best option under the circumstances. Over the past 15 years, our incredible athletes have worked hard to build a winning legacy and I will always be extremely proud of each of them. I ask for privacy for my children and for those personally affected during this difficult time.”

Foster’s husband, Scott Foster, took his own life while under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for allegations for sexual misconduct, according to attorneys.

Since his death, multiple lawsuits have been filed claiming Scott Foster plied male and female athletes with drugs and alcohol and sexually abused them.

The roadside sign for Rockstar Cheer in Greenville County has been removed.

Roadside sign for Rockstar Cheer in Greenville has been removed as gym announces it is closing...
Roadside sign for Rockstar Cheer in Greenville has been removed as gym announces it is closing 'indefinitely' amid lawsuits and sexual abuse allegations.(FOX Carolina News)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

