Richmond County schools host fair for bus driver shortage

By Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School District is looking for more bus drivers, attendants, and mechanics to fill the growing need for workers.

The Director of Operations for Global Solutions, Wren Walker, says if you want a job, you can bring proof of citizenship and your driver’s license for the hiring process.

There’s training involved, but they’ll pay you to do it.

“We hope to alleviate that problem by giving them training pay while they’re going through the six to eight weeks. We provide training pay for them to do that, but then again, it’s still six to eight weeks to get through the program,” said Walker.

She says their goal is to reach out to people who want a higher-paying job, which includes fast food workers or mothers who want to work and have the weekends off.

For more information, visit RCBOE.

