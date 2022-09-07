Rep. Rick Allen visits Augusta to address issues at Bon Air Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM has investigated safety issues and violations at the Bon Air Apartments for years.

From June to December, we found over 150 police reports within one mile of the apartments.

A few months ago, Congressman Rick Allen called on HUD to investigate unlivable conditions at the complex.

Wednesday, he came to Augusta to see the issues firsthand.

Allen is calling for a total renovation for Bon Air Apartments. He spent an hour touring and talking with the new owners and HUD about what needs to be done.

Wednesday’s visit is the first status update since Bon Air failed their last inspection. The new owners showed Allen a new security system aimed to tackle crime.

“They’re monitoring every exit and just about every car in the building so that they can immediately see if someone’s in this building that shouldn’t be here. We want to make sure, like I said, that our residents are secure,” he said.

Tenants have called Allen with complaints of mold and mildew, no air for months, and safety issues at the place they call home.

“They are either working now or in the process of making them work,” said Allen. “I think it’s a bit of a communication problem here. We have made them aware of that, and again that’s something they’ve got to address and fix.”

Allen is also calling for transparency between the owners and tenants to move forward.

“The management company really needs to sit down with the residents, show them what they gonna do and take care of their needs, and I think they understand that after our meeting today,” he said.

Allen says he and others will continue to monitor this property very closely.

“Obviously, time will tell,” said Alen.

Allen also adds he is looking forward to working with the new mayor and commission about numerous housing issues in Augusta.

