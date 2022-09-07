Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Raphael Warnock accepts Herschel Walker debate offer on one condition

Georgia’s Democratic senator wants his GOP challenger to agree on another debate
This combination of two separate photos shows Herschel Walker in Atlanta, May 24, 2022, left,...
This combination of two separate photos shows Herschel Walker in Atlanta, May 24, 2022, left, and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in Washington, June 22, 2021, right. Walker will represent the Republican Party in its efforts to unseat Warnock in the November 2022 election.(AP Photo)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has agreed to debate the GOP challenger to his reelection effort, UGA football legend Herschel Walker, after several weeks of back-and-forth accusations between the two campaigns.

On Wednesday, Warnock’s campaign said the senator would debate Walker in a Savannah debate hosted by Nexstar, if Walker would agree to debate Warnock at the Mercer University Center for Collaborative Journalism held in Macon on October 13 or the Atlanta Press Club debate on October 16.

Warnock proposed those two debates several weeks ago, with no response from Walker’s campaign.

RELATED: Dates, deadlines to remember for Georgia’s 2022 elections

Walker’s campaign has proposed Oct. 14 as the Savannah debate.

After they won their respective primaries, Warnock challenged Walker to three debates. Walker’s campaign said he looked forward to debating the Democratic incumbent, but did not specify any dates at that time.

Warnock’s campaign is accusing Walker of agreeing to the Nexstar debate in Savannah only if Walker is given a list of topics before the event.

“The job of a U.S. senator isn’t one where you know the topics ahead of time or get a cheat sheet, and Herschel Walker shouldn’t need one to find the courage to walk on a debate stage,” said Quentin Fulks, Warnock’s campaign manager.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefanie Jones
Babysitter slept as tot wandered in Martinez, deputies say
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
2nd person in a week injured by traffic in front of a school
Credit union robbery at AU
AU police seek suspect in robbery at Health Center Credit Union
Krystal Anderson
Family frustrated by lack of answers on missing mom
Brailan Dasun Glover
Suspect arrested after real estate agent fends off assailant

Latest News

Senador Warnock se reúne con miembros de la comunidad latina en Gwinnett
Warnock accuses big oil of price gouging, introduces new taxation bill
abortion rally
The debate over abortion rights weighs heavy ahead of elections
For the second time in as many years, recreational marijuana is set to appear on the November...
Recreational marijuana ballot initiative could be more hotly contested in 2022
For the second time in as many years, recreational marijuana is set to appear on the November...
Recreational marijuana ballot initiative could be more hotly contested