Pumpkin spice products in 2022 you will either love or hate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Even though the Fall season has not officially arrived, pumpkin spice products have begun invading stores or shops. And if you are like most people, you either love them or hate them.

Here is a list of some of the items available this year:

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Coffe, available at Walmart.

7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Latte, available from 7-Eleven

Green Mountain Pumpkin Spice K-Cups, available from Amazon

Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles, available from Nissin

Pumpkin Spice Coffee-mate creamer, available at Walmart

Pumpkin Spice Lattes from La Colombe, available from La Colombe Coffee Roasters

Pillsbury Grands! Pumpkin Spice Rolls, available from Pillsbury.com

Lenny & Larry’s Pumpkin Spice Complete Cookie, available from Lenny & Larry

Republic of Tea Pumpkin Spice Tea Bags, available from Amazon

Goldfish Crackers Dunkin’ Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Bundle (crackers and grahams), available from Amazon

Jet-Puffed Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows, available from Walmart

Chocolove Pumpkin Spice Milk Chocolate Bites, available from Chocolove

JELLO-O Pumpkin Spice Instant Pudding & Pie Filling, available from Kraft Heinz

OREO Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies Limited Edition, available from Amazon

Land O Lakes Pumpkin Spice Butter, available from Land O Lakes

Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese, available from Philadelphia

Duncan Hines Pumpkin Spice Cookie Kit, available from Duncan Hines

NOOSA Pumpkin Yogurt, available from NOOSA Yogurt

Premier Protein Shake Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice, available from Amazon

Pumpkin Spice Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Mix, available from Amazon

Pumpkin Spice Cheerios cereal, available from Target

Frosted Mini-Wheats Pumpkin Pice Spice Cereal, available from Amazon

LesserEvil Pumpkin Spice Popcorn, available from LesserEvil

SPAM Pumpkin Spice, available from Hormel Food (sold out)

Burt’s Bees Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm, available from Burt’s Bees

Native Pumpkin Spice Deodorant, available from Amazon

Too Faced Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Lipstick, available from Amazon

Pumpkin Spice Toilet Pray from Poo-Pourri, available from Amazon

Martha Steward Pumpkin Spiced CBD, available from Shop Canopy

Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin, available from Yankee Candle

Grove Co. Pumpkin Spice Cleaning Essentials, available from Grove Collaborative

Clorox Fraganzia Pumpkin Spice Air Freshner Beads, available from Amazon

MeMoi Pumpkin Spice Latte Bamboo Blend Crew Socks, available from Amazon

Pumpkin Spice and Chill T-Shirt, available from Amazon

