Pumpkin spice products in 2022 you will either love or hate
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Even though the Fall season has not officially arrived, pumpkin spice products have begun invading stores or shops. And if you are like most people, you either love them or hate them.
Here is a list of some of the items available this year:
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Coffe, available at Walmart.
7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Latte, available from 7-Eleven
Green Mountain Pumpkin Spice K-Cups, available from Amazon
Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles, available from Nissin
Pumpkin Spice Coffee-mate creamer, available at Walmart
Pumpkin Spice Lattes from La Colombe, available from La Colombe Coffee Roasters
Pillsbury Grands! Pumpkin Spice Rolls, available from Pillsbury.com
Lenny & Larry’s Pumpkin Spice Complete Cookie, available from Lenny & Larry
Republic of Tea Pumpkin Spice Tea Bags, available from Amazon
Goldfish Crackers Dunkin’ Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Bundle (crackers and grahams), available from Amazon
Jet-Puffed Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows, available from Walmart
Chocolove Pumpkin Spice Milk Chocolate Bites, available from Chocolove
JELLO-O Pumpkin Spice Instant Pudding & Pie Filling, available from Kraft Heinz
OREO Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies Limited Edition, available from Amazon
Land O Lakes Pumpkin Spice Butter, available from Land O Lakes
Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese, available from Philadelphia
Duncan Hines Pumpkin Spice Cookie Kit, available from Duncan Hines
NOOSA Pumpkin Yogurt, available from NOOSA Yogurt
Premier Protein Shake Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice, available from Amazon
Pumpkin Spice Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Mix, available from Amazon
Pumpkin Spice Cheerios cereal, available from Target
Frosted Mini-Wheats Pumpkin Pice Spice Cereal, available from Amazon
LesserEvil Pumpkin Spice Popcorn, available from LesserEvil
SPAM Pumpkin Spice, available from Hormel Food (sold out)
Burt’s Bees Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm, available from Burt’s Bees
Native Pumpkin Spice Deodorant, available from Amazon
Too Faced Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Lipstick, available from Amazon
Pumpkin Spice Toilet Pray from Poo-Pourri, available from Amazon
Martha Steward Pumpkin Spiced CBD, available from Shop Canopy
Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin, available from Yankee Candle
Grove Co. Pumpkin Spice Cleaning Essentials, available from Grove Collaborative
Clorox Fraganzia Pumpkin Spice Air Freshner Beads, available from Amazon
MeMoi Pumpkin Spice Latte Bamboo Blend Crew Socks, available from Amazon
Pumpkin Spice and Chill T-Shirt, available from Amazon
