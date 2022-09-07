ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New mug shots of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers have been released. Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Roddie Bryan look a lot different than they did on trial in 2021.

On Feb. 23, 2020, the three men shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery while he was running through a neighborhood near Brunswick, Ga. down in Glynn County.

The three men assumed he was a burglar, chased him down and attempted a citizens arrest before shooting and killing him after a short tussle in the street.

All three men were found guilty in November 2021. Travis was found guilty of malice murder and felony murder, Greg and William of felony murder and other charges. The three were sentenced to life in prison.

Most recently, the three were also sentenced on federal hate crime charges. Greg and Travis received twin life sentences. Bryan was sentenced to 35 years.

