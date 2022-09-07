Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

New Aiken County golf course ‘The Chalkmine’ opens

By Will Volk
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new nine-hole golf course in Aiken County.

It’s for USC Aiken golfers and First Tee Aiken which teaches children life skills through golf.

The ceremonial tee shot is off at ‘The Chalkmine.’

“It’s a challenging little golf course,” said Jim McNair.

MORE | Age is no limit for man known as ‘World’s Strongest Granddaddy’

He is one of “the three amigos.” McNair created this with his friends.

“Three old guys built this, not a team of construction, not a golf course construction company, but three old guys built this,” he said.

McNair says they were working almost every day last year designing, clearing, grading, and building. It used to be a mine in the ‘50s, and some of its remnants are still here.

“What’s so unique about the Chalkmine is we kept everything on the course very very natural,” said McNair.

MORE | Georgia man raising up the next generation of beekeepers

He says they kept many of the elevation changes and native plants intact. For McNair, building a course like this, on land like this, is a dream come true.

“A bucket list chance for us to take a raw piece of property and turn it into, design it, build it, and turn it into a facility,” he said.

A facility that will be used for years to come.

“This will be here for decades, and I’m sure decades after we’re gone too, so it’s a legacy to leave behind,” he said.

McNair says it’s not open to the public, but donors can play.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefanie Jones
Babysitter slept as tot wandered in Martinez, deputies say
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
2nd person in a week injured by traffic in front of a school
Credit union robbery at AU
AU police seek suspect in robbery at Health Center Credit Union
Krystal Anderson
Family frustrated by lack of answers on missing mom
Brailan Dasun Glover
Suspect arrested after real estate agent fends off assailant

Latest News

crime
Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County
laptop
What the Tech: Program helps families pay for internet
What the Tech: Program helps families pay for internet
What the Tech: Program helps families pay for internet
New Aiken County golf course ‘The Chalkmine’ opens
New Aiken County golf course ‘The Chalkmine’ opens
Kenyon Booz
Augustan accused of growing psychedelic mushrooms, other counts