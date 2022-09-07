Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight. Winds will be light out of the west.

Wednesday morning lows will be near 70. Partly cloudy skies today with highs in the low 90s. Isolated showers and storms are possible in the evening as a cold front drops south through the CSRA, but most of the day should stay dry. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Rain chances look to increase again Thursday and Friday as the front stalls over the region. Morning lows Thursday will be near 70. Afternoon highs will be cooler in the mid-80s thanks to clouds and higher rain chances. Scattered showers and storms are expected during the day Thursday. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

The Weather Prediction Center currently has the CSRA under a 15% slight risk for flash flooding Friday. Scattered to widespread downpours are likely during the day which could trigger a few flood alerts. This could also impact high school football so make sure to keep it here for the latest. Highs on Friday will be cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Widespread rain continues this weekend as a cut-off upper low combines with the stalled front over the region. A low flood risk will continue Saturday and Sunday. Downpours combined with saturated soils could cause some minor flooding issues. Highs this weekend will remain below normal in the low to mid 80s.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics. Danielle is a Category 1 hurricane, but will not impact the U.S. mainland. Earl formed late this past Friday night just north of the Lesser Antilles. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center keeps Earl out at sea and calls for it to also strengthen from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane in the next 48-72 hours.

