Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Coroner: Deaths of Carolina Forest teacher, 2 children ruled murder-suicide

A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a shooting at a home.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office released new details on a death investigation Wednesday in the Carolina Forest area.

Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Eric and Emily Moberley’s cause of death is homicide. Laura Moberley died by suicide.

Willard confirmed to WMBF News the deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide.

The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said 42-year-old Laura Moberley, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley were all found shot to death at a home on Centennial Circle last week.

Records from family court show a legal order of separation was filed by Laura Moberley’s husband, William, on June 13.

The latest filings were dated August 30, the same date on which a temporary hearing was scheduled.

One funeral will be held Thursday for Laura Moberley and her two children, Eric and Emily Moberley, according to the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations may be made to the Moberley Family Fund C/O Carolina Forest Elementary School, 285 Carolina Forest Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579, OR The Moberley Family Care Fund C/O Jennifer Lee at Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefanie Jones
Babysitter slept as tot wandered in Martinez, deputies say
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
2nd person in a week injured by traffic in front of a school
Credit union robbery at AU
AU police seek suspect in robbery at Health Center Credit Union
Krystal Anderson
Family frustrated by lack of answers on missing mom
Brailan Dasun Glover
Suspect arrested after real estate agent fends off assailant

Latest News

This was the scene after a fatal shooting on Sept. 7, 2022, in McDuffie County.
Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
White supremacist gang member sentenced in CSRA meth case
Morning Mix
Meet musician Ruskin Yeargain! Catch him perform at the 40th Arts in the Heart Festival!
Morning Mix
Fitness trainer Amanda Gyves breaks talks about maintaining body positivity and goal making