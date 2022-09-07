Submit Photos/Videos
Convictions upheld for man in Moultrie mass murder case

By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia’s highest court denied an appeal filed by the man convicted in what prosecutors say is one of the biggest mass murders in South Georgia, upholding his conviction.

Jeffrey Peacock’s defense counsel filed an appeal for his conviction, arguing a case of curtilage.

Peacock was found guilty of five counts of malice murder, five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, first degree arson and three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

In its opinion, the Georgia Supreme Court found the evidence presented at trial was “sufficient to support Peacock’s convictions under (Georgia law) and as a matter of constitutional due process.”

The Georgia Supreme Court also found the trial court “did not abuse its discretion by denying Peacock’s motion to suppress evidence.”

In his appeal, Peacock’s attorneys argued that his truck was not included in the curtilage of the home. Meaning it was not part of the intimate perimeters of the single-story home mentioned in the search warrant.

Peacock was convicted in 2019.

