Columbia County commissioners OK Tillery Park expansion

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is growing, and development is looking to expand to meet that need.

County commissioners give the OK for a planned development to be even bigger.

We sat inside the commission meeting Tuesday night to find out the plans for future development.

Plans for Tillery Park took flight in 2020, now the plans are expanding even further.

A rezoning request approved at Tuesday’s commission meeting means even more houses are coming to the area.

The addition of more than 24 acres brings the development to 321 acres. The 24 acres will come at the back of the property, with most of the addition being on the east side of Baker Place Road.

The addition adds 82 more lots, 22 townhomes and the rest are single-family homes. Tillery Park now looks to build 871 residential lots.

Mark Ivey, the applicant for the rezoning, said this expansion allows for more space to go towards recreation fields for all members of the community. No one was there to speak out against the plans.

