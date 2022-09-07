Submit Photos/Videos
Authorities investigate fatal shooting in McDuffie County

By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County Coroner’s Office has been called to investigate a fatal shooting, and the suspect is reportedly in custody.

The coroner’s staff was on the scene as of 12:39 p.m., according to the agency.

CRIME | 2 suspects sought after Augusta kidnapping incident

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is assisting, and a spokesman said the suspect was in custody as of 1 p.m.

At the scene, yellow crime scene tape was draped across a gravel driveway off the highway. A house on the property was at the end of that very long driveway.

