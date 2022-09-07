Augustan accused of growing psychedelic mushrooms, other counts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man was been arrested on suspicion of growing psychedelic mushrooms along with other drug and weapons counts.
Kenyon Booz, 31, was arrested Aug. 26, the day after a search warrant was served at his home in the 3000 block of Happy Drive.
Arrest warrants for Booz state that the search warrant revealed that:
- Booz unlawfully manufactured hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms. Deputies found them in a sealed clear 32-quart storage container next to the water heater in the laundry room. Next to the container, an investigator also found fertilizer, base and other materials associated with a mushroom grow. In addition, a grow tent was found in a rear bedroom, according to an arrest warrant.
- Booz unlawfully had under his control marijuana with intent to distribute. A sheriff’s investigator found it in four black zip-lock bags on the living room couch. The investigator also found a digital scale on the island in the kitchen, with more marijuana.
- Booz had under his control about 11 grams of powder cocaine with intent to distribute. The substance was found packaged in a small zip-lock bag in a drawer and on top of the stove in the kitchen.
- Booz had under his control a green Glock 17 handgun during the commission of a crime.
- A member of the sheriff’s narcotics and gang division found a Micro Roni Gen 4 gun silencer at the home.
Booz was held in Richmond County jail on charges of possession of a silencer, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, manufacture of hallucinogen and possession of firearm or knife during a crime.
News 12 was unable to definitively verify where Booz was employed.
