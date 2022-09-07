Augustan accused of growing psychedelic mushrooms, other counts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man was been arrested on suspicion of growing psychedelic mushrooms along with other drug and weapons counts.

Kenyon Booz, 31, was arrested Aug. 26, the day after a search warrant was served at his home in the 3000 block of Happy Drive.

Arrest warrants for Booz state that the search warrant revealed that:

Booz unlawfully manufactured hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms. Deputies found them in a sealed clear 32-quart storage container next to the water heater in the laundry room. Next to the container, an investigator also found fertilizer, base and other materials associated with a mushroom grow. In addition, a grow tent was found in a rear bedroom, according to an arrest warrant.

Booz unlawfully had under his control marijuana with intent to distribute. A sheriff’s investigator found it in four black zip-lock bags on the living room couch. The investigator also found a digital scale on the island in the kitchen, with more marijuana.

Booz had under his control about 11 grams of powder cocaine with intent to distribute. The substance was found packaged in a small zip-lock bag in a drawer and on top of the stove in the kitchen.

Booz had under his control a green Glock 17 handgun during the commission of a crime.

A member of the sheriff’s narcotics and gang division found a Micro Roni Gen 4 gun silencer at the home.

Booz was held in Richmond County jail on charges of possession of a silencer, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, manufacture of hallucinogen and possession of firearm or knife during a crime.

News 12 was unable to definitively verify where Booz was employed.

