Augusta University police hold active shooter training presentation

By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University police completed an active shooter training presentation Wednesday.

The AU community was invited to come out and learn strategies to protect life in these dangerous kinds of situations.

They broke down common myths people might assume about shooters or situations. Their main point to people listening is that it can happen anywhere at any time. Reporting suspicious situations could help save lives.

“If we can have people reporting ahead of time, we might be able to intervene and or prevent the violence,” said Detective Lieutenant Waylon Potts, AU Police Department.

AU police say having a plan is the best way to protect their students. They also say they address these situations by protecting life and eliminating the threat.

