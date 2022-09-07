A’ja Wilson named WNBA MVP for second time

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the second time in her career, A’ja Wilson has been named the WNBA MVP. Wilson currently plays for the Las Vegas Aces. While playing at UofSC she played as a forward for the Gamecocks.

DPOY and NOW 2x MVP ‼️@_ajawilson22 is your 2022 #WNBA @Kia Most Valuable Player 🏆



Wilson averaged 19.5 PPG, 9.4 RPG, her efforts led the @LVAces to a #1 overall seed and 26-10 overall record#MoreThan pic.twitter.com/5nFc1DZBB2 — WNBA (@WNBA) September 7, 2022

During her time at the university, she led the team to their first national championship in 2017. She was drafted to the Aces in 2018 after graduating.

Coach Dawn Staley reacted to the news by saying she is “so, so, so, so proud.”

@_ajawilson22 I’m so so so so proud of you! 2 time @WNBA MVP! Talk to her nice. GOD IS GREAT!!! https://t.co/7TehFsfuHx — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) September 7, 2022

What a year for A'ja Wilson!



Defensive Player of the Year

All-Defensive First Team

Commissioner's Cup Champion

WNBA All-Star Team Captain

2x Player of the Month

4x Player of the Week



And now M'VP!@_ajawilson22 // #RaiseTheStakes pic.twitter.com/zooAVdACWh — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 7, 2022

