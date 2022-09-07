2 suspects sought after Augusta kidnapping incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection with a kidnapping incident that happened Tuesday.

Suspect Travaris Johnson, 27, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds, while suspect Teaquezz Bright, 21, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. Authorities released photos of both.

They’re wanted in connection with a kidnapping incident that happened in the 3000 block of Amanda Circle, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency declined to provide an incident report on the case that would explain the specifics. The agency said an incident report in this case is “exempt from disclosure” under the Georgia Open Records Act. To learn more about the act and all its exemptions, click here .

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to contact Investigator Joshua Anderson at 706-821-1440 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

