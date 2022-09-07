Submit Photos/Videos
1 injured by broken glass in shootout at Discount Food Store

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person sustained injuries during a shooting in Richmond County Tuesday, but not from gunfire.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the Discount Food Store at 545 Sand Bar Ferry Road at 6:53 p.m. for reports of a shootout.

Deputies say 2 or 3 unknown males were involved in a shootout in the front parking lot of the store. Two people were inside the store at the time, but neither of them were struck by gunfire.

During the shooting, the store’s front glass window was struck by a projectile. One person did sustain an injury from the broken window glass.

At this time, there is no suspect information available. If you have any information that could help deputies investigate, please call the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1080.

