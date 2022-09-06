What the Tech: Learn about Outread, the app of the day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - President John F Kennedy could read up to 1,200 words a minute. The average is around 250. Imagine how many books you could read in a year if you were closer to JFK’s reading ability.

That’s what this app, Outread, claims to do.

The speed reading trainer has exercises and techniques to train your brain to read faster while comprehending what you’re reading. The app says one of the things that slows us down as we read, is that inner voice we hear as we see the words. Another reading speed bump is how our eyes physically move through the text.

This reading exercise improves peripheral vision. Rather than scanning the words, you’re encouraged to look in the middle of the page to improve peripheral vision, and short-term memory.

This technique shows only small chunks of text at a time, minimizing the time your eyes move through the text. The app suggests using these techniques for 5-10 minutes before reading.

It allows you to change the speed the words appear or are highlighted. Outread+ includes books such as “The Great Gatsby” and other classics you never got around to reading. You can also use the app to read articles and things you’ve saved in other apps.

I can’t say for certain the app is the reason, but after using it for a few hours, my reading improved to over 400 words per minute.

Outread is an app only for iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.