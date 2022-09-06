Up to $50,000 reward for information on the Millbrook twins case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been 32 years since family has seen or heard from twin sisters Jeannette and Dannette Millbrook.

The twins went missing back on March 18, 1990. Since then, despite a few leads, it’s largely been silent in this case.

On that day in 1990, the family says the twins left their home three times. Once to go to church in the morning, the second to pick up lunch from the Church’s Chicken on Milledgeville Road, and to pick up their bus fare from their grandfather.

The family says they stopped at what used to be the Pump-N-Shop store on 12th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. At just 15 years old, that was reportedly the last place they were seen alive.

A year later, in 1991, the case was closed. The family says it’s because someone told deputies they saw the twins leaving town.

For more than 20 years, the case stayed closed until 2013. Now, just under 10 years later, the Millbrook twins’ disappearance is back in the national spotlight.

When we spoke to the younger sister of the twins, she told us she has dreams about her sisters.

With a second billboard, the family hopes someone somewhere will say something. The Millbrook’s younger sister, Shanta Sturgis, remembers the day they went missing.

“I even walked with my mom to help look for them the night they disappeared,” she said.

Sturgis has advocated for her sisters since she was 19 while comforting her mother.

“It just made me so upset to see my mom upset, to see her cry every day,” she said.“My mom is about to be 69 years old, and for the longest, my mom thought nobody cared about her daughters.”

Thirty-two years and two billboards later, the family hopes someone sees their loved ones’ faces and reveals any information.

“We don’t know nothing, and it’s been hard,” she said.

She feels the police didn’t do enough then and believes they can do more now.

“If they had done what they were supposed to do in 1990, my sisters’ case would have been solved by now,” said Sturgis. “We would pretty much like for Richmond County to really get involved in this because we can’t do this by ourselves.”

The family says the worst part is not knowing what happened.

“If you know something, say something,” she said.

If you have information on this case, visit The Millbrook twins or call (404) 590-2975.

