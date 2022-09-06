Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Toy drive for Children’s Hospital tackles 2 problems at once

By Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s September, which means it’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

So a tradition has returned to help out kids at the hospital and also try to combat the blood shortage.

For the past three years, Shepeard Community Blood Center has partnered with Children’s Hospital of Georgia to do a toy drive for kids in the hospital.

MORE | Even small donations can make a big difference for young patients

The drive will accept any new, unopened toy or coloring book.

Organizers are also looking for toys and books to provide for older kids or the parents of the kids staying at the hospital.

Organizers say the drive is important because it helps gets kids mind off treatment.

“This month means a lot to us because we’re able to help them by giving them blood donations and platelet donations from our awesome community and then we also have a lot of donors and our staff here at Shepeard who collect toys to donate,” said Ashley Whitaker, director of community resources at the blood bank.

You can donate blood and an unopened toy to kids at the Shepeard donation centers in Augusta, Aiken, or Evans. Fr the locations and hours, visit https://www.shepeardblood.org.

The toys will be delivered at the end of September.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Deputies investigate shooting on Highland Avenue in Augusta
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Three arrested in Burke County drug bust
Generic ambulance photo
Accidental shooting shooting causes injuries in Augusta
Baby gators at Brick Pond Park.
Baby gators are grabbing some attention in North Augusta
The lighthouse at Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort.
Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park

Latest News

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Miracle Monday: Even small donations can make a big difference for young patients
Louisiana lawmakers advance bill making it easier for nurse practitioners to practice without...
Health roundup: Resource fair, cancer walk, COVID tests set
Mansfield student tests positive for Monkeypox; parents worry about exposure
South Carolina, Georgia work to reach those who need monkeypox shots
Augusta University Health
Atlanta hospital closure could make AUMC even more critical