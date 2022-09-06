Toy drive for Children’s Hospital tackles 2 problems at once

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s September, which means it’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

So a tradition has returned to help out kids at the hospital and also try to combat the blood shortage.

For the past three years, Shepeard Community Blood Center has partnered with Children’s Hospital of Georgia to do a toy drive for kids in the hospital.

The drive will accept any new, unopened toy or coloring book.

Organizers are also looking for toys and books to provide for older kids or the parents of the kids staying at the hospital.

Organizers say the drive is important because it helps gets kids mind off treatment.

“This month means a lot to us because we’re able to help them by giving them blood donations and platelet donations from our awesome community and then we also have a lot of donors and our staff here at Shepeard who collect toys to donate,” said Ashley Whitaker, director of community resources at the blood bank.

You can donate blood and an unopened toy to kids at the Shepeard donation centers in Augusta, Aiken, or Evans. Fr the locations and hours, visit https://www.shepeardblood.org.

The toys will be delivered at the end of September.

