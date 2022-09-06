Submit Photos/Videos
Strong thunderstorm breaks the calm in Warrenton

CSRA thunderstorm
CSRA thunderstorm(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Warrenton residents reported a strong thunderstorm blew through just after 11 p.m. Monday, bringing wind and golf-ball size hail followed by heavy rain.

Power was out in the area, a resident reported to News 12.

The storm was preceded by calm, he said.

Radar showed the storm moving through town around that time.

MORE | Northwest Georgians still dealing with floodwaters as more rain expected

