Recognizing signs of suicide for veteran suicide prevention month

Source: Live 5
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center recognizes the month of September as veteran suicide prevention month.

Jen Wray, the medical center’s suicide prevention coordinator says, it’s important to know that suicide prevention is everyone’s business.

Wray says suicide is in fact preventable and there are many resources they offer for veterans, their families, and friends.

Preventative care is necessary to keep people from reaching the point of a crisis and Wray says their online campaign is just one major resource they offer.

“We also have the crisis hotline at 988, veterans should press one to be connected with a responder trained in military, veteran, and cultural issues as well as mental and physical health resources here at the VA,” Wray says.

A top priority is recognizing signs of a loved one who may be contemplating suicide and if so, offer to get the help they need. A few signs include if someone is becoming more withdrawn, if they are seeking out ways to harm themselves, or if they are changing thoughts, behaviors, or moods rapidly.

Support groups and community are other important aspects of preventative care and at the VA they have multiple groups you can join.

For more info on the available resources click here.

